Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5109 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is 63.52%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

