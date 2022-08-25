Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.
