Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.5 %

GO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $958,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,449.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $958,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,449.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,710 shares of company stock worth $22,350,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 218,708 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,967,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.