Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Sells $206,532.15 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,030 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $211,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $213,716.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $216,474.79.

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52.

Greif stock opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 13.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Greif by 400.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

