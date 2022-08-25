Green Climate World Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges (WGC)

Green Climate World (WGC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Green Climate World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001717 BTC on exchanges. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $283,569.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,693.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00077334 BTC.

Green Climate World Coin Profile

WGC is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Green Climate World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

