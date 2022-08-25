Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.00 million-$256.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 788.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

