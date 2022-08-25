Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.45 ($10.66) and last traded at €10.45 ($10.66). Approximately 425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.90 ($11.12).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.33. The company has a market cap of $155.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80.

Grammer AG engages in the development, producing, and selling of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automakers and automotive system suppliers.

