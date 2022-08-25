Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. 5,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,126,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after buying an additional 567,264 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after buying an additional 564,236 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,949,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 178,658 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 815,847 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

