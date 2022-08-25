Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $27.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $77.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

