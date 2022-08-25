Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 1,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

Get Global X Health & Wellness ETF alerts:

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Health & Wellness ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 299,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.