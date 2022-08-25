Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,186.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of SELF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 692,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

