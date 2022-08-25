Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,186.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
Shares of SELF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.36.
Global Self Storage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Self Storage (SELF)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.