Global Cryptocurrency Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $274,968.16 and approximately $15.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00261702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001020 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community.

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

