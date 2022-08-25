Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $45,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after buying an additional 82,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 160,434 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

