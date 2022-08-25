Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 299,870 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,870 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.22 during midday trading on Thursday. 99,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $23.36.

