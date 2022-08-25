Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 48,448 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,448 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for about 2.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,784 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

