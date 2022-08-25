Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,001 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,891,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 788,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,584,000 after buying an additional 560,924 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

