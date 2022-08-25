Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $217,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $158,782,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. 4,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,211. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

