Gill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

