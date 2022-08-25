Gill Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.21. 2,991,185 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

