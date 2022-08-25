Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys 16,523 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.73. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,720. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $31.10.

