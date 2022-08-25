Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.48. 107,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,803. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

