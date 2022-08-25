Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.54

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.54 and traded as high as C$40.83. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$39.98, with a volume of 382,402 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2161074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

