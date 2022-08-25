Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0212 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $21.21 million and $1.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,649.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003776 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077152 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

