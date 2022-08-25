Ghost Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $1,721.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,611.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077300 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,340,289 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.