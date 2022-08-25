GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Trading Down 0.7%

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.21 and last traded at C$36.44. 187,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 331,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.94.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

About GFL Environmental

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.73%.

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.