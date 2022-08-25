Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 14,681 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gevo Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 5,077,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,120,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.91. The company has a market cap of $773.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gevo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

