Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GETY has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Price Performance

Getty Images stock opened at 29.05 on Thursday. Getty Images has a 52-week low of 8.08 and a 52-week high of 37.88.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.