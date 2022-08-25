Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET) Shares Down 1.8%

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 9,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 74,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

About Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A. – Instituicão de Pagamento ( NASDAQ:GET Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

