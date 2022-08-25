Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Gentex worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 6,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

