Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of G opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 14.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 13.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

