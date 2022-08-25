Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $199.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077519 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

