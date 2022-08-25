Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English Sells 36,900 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,400.88.

William Henry English also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gear Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, August 2nd, William Henry English bought 10,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,300.00.

On Monday, May 30th, William Henry English sold 7,900 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$12,798.00.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GXE opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$343.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$1.94.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.05%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Gear Energy

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.