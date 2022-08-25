Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Ganfeng Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; and Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa.

Featured Articles

