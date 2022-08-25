FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.79. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.0 %
BNS opened at C$74.98 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$71.21 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$89.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.87.
Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
