FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.79. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.27.

BNS opened at C$74.98 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$71.21 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$89.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$77.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

