FY2022 EPS Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Raised by Analyst

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 426,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

