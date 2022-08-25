Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $40.72

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.72, but opened at $43.00. Futu shares last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 40,767 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Futu by 36.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 96,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 15.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

