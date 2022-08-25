FUNToken Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $89.29 million and $5.32 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078358 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

