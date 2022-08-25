FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Patrick Cook Sells 37,832 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 37,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $163,055.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $798,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 644,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,800. The company has a market capitalization of $472.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 156.3% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

