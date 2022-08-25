Frontier 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.34 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,497.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00128948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076671 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,456,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

