Frenchie Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117,152.00 (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frenchie Network has a market cap of $117,152.00 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.
Frenchie Network Profile
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
