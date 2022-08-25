Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.77

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $26.89. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 39,370 shares changing hands.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $160.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

