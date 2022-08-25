Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Fortive worth $31,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

