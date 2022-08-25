Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.