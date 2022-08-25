Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Fluent Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FLNT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 65,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Insider Transactions at Fluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fluent news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 910,739 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

