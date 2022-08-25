Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.72. 6,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,117,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,413,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,208,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,141,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

