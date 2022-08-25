Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 77,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

