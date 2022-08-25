First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $37.32. 16,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,203,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

