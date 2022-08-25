First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NEX stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock worth $1,771,800 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

