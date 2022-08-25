First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 219,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 91,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

