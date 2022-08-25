First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1,815.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,202 shares of company stock worth $1,018,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

