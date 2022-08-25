First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.23%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

